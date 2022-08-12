ajc logo
Fields, Martha

FIELDS, Martha W.

Martha W. Fields, age 95, of Canton, Georgia passed away August 9, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 15, 2022 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, GA with Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 Macland Rd

Marietta, GA

30064

