FIELDS, James "Jim"



James H. Fields, "Jim," passed peacefully in his home on March 31, 2020 from congestive heart failure at 95 years old. His beloved wife of 73 years, Carolyn was at his side, along with family and friends. Jim was born on February 27, 1925 in Newnan, Georgia. He was the youngest of 10 children born to Eliza Long Fields and Robert Lee Fields. He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his brothers and sisters, and by his treasured son Andrew Lee Fields. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hale Fields, sons Stephan Alan Fields, (Cookie) and Kenneth Hale Fields, (Liz), daughter Mary-Catherine Fields; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



After graduating from Newnan High School and earning an Associate Degree from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee, he entered the Army Air Corps and began pilot training. During WWII he was a B-24 and a B-29 instructor pilot at Maxwell Air Force in Montgomery, Alabama. He met his wife Carolyn Hale in Montgomery and they were married five years later. He began active duty to support the Berlin Air Lift, which he flew for 2 years. After his military career he flew for Delta Airlines for 35 years, retiring in 1985flying the Lockheed L-1011. He was a dedicated member of the Palmetto First United Methodist Church in Palmetto, GA for 65 years.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 24, 2021 at Palmetto First United Methodist Church, at 504 Church Street, Palmetto, Georgia. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, with the service beginning at 2 PM. Those who wish to honor Jim in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Palmetto First United Methodist Church.



