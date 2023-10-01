FIELDS, Helen



Mary Helen Malcolm entered this world on April 29, 1936. She was the eldest child of Bessie Lee (Wofford) and William Pierce Malcolm. She grew up in Brookhaven when there were chickens in backyards and the roads were unpaved. She had two younger brothers, Bill and Charles who have gone before her.



Helen attended Brookhaven Elementary and graduated from Chamblee High School. As a young woman she met and married her love, Lawson Fields, who grew up one street away. They were married for 63 years



Together they had five children, Joy Fields Bolander and Jim, Louise Fields Jones and Martin, Bill Fields, Diane Fields Gluck Orlin and Andy, Chuck and Adele Fields.



Helen was beloved by eight grandsons; one granddaughter; and 10 great-grandchildren. She adored them all, from first to last, enjoyed them and became their best gift giver. She loved toys as much as they did and knew what would be perfect for each child.



Through the years, Helen spent many hours sewing clothes, countless Halloween costumes, prom dresses, and even a daughter's wedding dress.



As well as sewing, she had a love for crafting, square dancing, gardening, reading and casually entertaining friends & neighbors. Helen was a member of Brookhaven Baptist Church since childhood, living right down the street on Star Drive. She and Lawson married there and lived many seasons of their lives within that fellowship. In later years she loved creating seasonal and holiday decorations for the fellowship hall. Her artistic spirit was always present. Even in her final weeks she surprised us with new drawings in her sketchbook.



Helen was generous and giving, feisty and strong willed, fun loving with a sense of humor that never faded. People were always her focus while a perfectly organized house took second place. Maybe third or fourth.



Following recent months of declining health, Helen departed this life on September 24 and entered a new glorious one. She was 87 years old, deeply loved by her children and skillfully watched over by her devoted caregiver, Mona Cephacile and her team at The Retreat in Conyers, Georgia.



In Helen's memory, donations may be made to Just One Opportunity, a nonprofit supporting impoverished villages in Nicaragua established by her grandson-in-law, or any charity of your choosing.



A private graveside burial will be followed by an intimate gathering to honor and celebrate Helen's life.



JUST ONE OPPORTUNITY, 708 Kings Grant Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.



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