Fields, Annette

2 hours ago

FIELDS (WOODS), Dr., Annette

The Celebration of Life Services for Dr. Annette W. Fields, will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021. Graveside Services, 1:00 PM at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA. No viewing will be held. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mothaniel and Annie Maude Woods, Sr.; sister, Wanda Lynn Woods; and brother-in-law, Jay Fields. She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Vernon Fields, III; four sons,

Jeffrey Greene, Michael (Mia) Greene, Dominique (Catrese) Fields, Darrius (Iman) Fields; six grandchildren, Kyle and Khi Greene, Dominique and Dream Fields, Breon and D'arrius Fields; four siblings, Mothaniel Woods, Arthur L. (Hazel) Woods, James L. (Sandra) Woods, Sr., Angela D. Woods; five nieces, Lisa, Sonya, Tanjills, Saedrienne, Anjenetta; father and

mother-in-law, Vernon (Juanita) Fields Jr.; brother-in-law, Demetrius (Pertty) Fields; five nephews, Darrian Sr., James Jr., Jason, Havier', "Junebug"; godmother, Vivian Jackson; god aunt, Betty Cunningham; great-nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to: Piedmont and/or Emory Hospitals Cancer Research.




