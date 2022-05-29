FIELD, India



India Dinkins Field, an Atlanta native and resident of Naples for the past 22 years, passed away in Naples on May 20, 2022 after battling cancer for the past several months. India was born on June 3, 1943 and was the daughter of Evelyn Harrison Dinkins and Patrick Candler Dinkins, Jr. She grew up in Buckhead and attended Morris Brandon Elementary School and Northside High School before attending boarding school at Emory at Oxford. India attended Peabody College in Nashville (now part of Vanderbilt University) and then transferred to the Georgia Institute of Technology at a time when there were very few women on campus. She went on to receive a degree in interior design from the New York School of Interior Design, completing her studies remotely which was virtually unheard of during the 1960s.



India was gifted creatively and was a self-employed interior designer for more than four decades. In addition, she was a professionally trained, accomplished artist. She was a prolific painter who mastered numerous genres. Her creative talents over the years included sewing, knitting, needlepoint, photography and many other arts and crafts endeavors. India had a green thumb and especially loved growing all types of orchids on her lanai in Naples. She was a fabulous cook and loved trying new recipes and sharing them with her children.



More than anything, India cherished being a mother to her three children. She was a lover of dogs and always had a faithful companion by her side. While petite in stature, she had a big personality, great sense of humor and could talk a blue streak to all she encountered. She enjoyed many years of playing tennis in Atlanta and remained close with her tennis group after moving to Naples.



India leaves behind her beloved husband of 19 years, James Willoughby Field. She also is survived by her children, Katherine "Katie" Bows Taylor (Henry) of Atlanta; David Johnson Bows, Jr. (Mary) of Beaufort, S.C. and Marblehead, Mass; Ivey Virginia Bows and grandson Ivan David Jensen of Albuquerque; stepdaughter Michelle Field McLain (Tim) and step-grandchildren Emily Grace McLain, Benjamin Jackson Willoughby McLain and William Bradshaw McLain of St. Louis. In addition, India is survived by her sister Evelyn Harrison Dinkins II (William Proctor) of Powder Springs, Ga.; brother Patrick Candler Dinkins III (Emily) of Milledgeville, Ga; beloved aunt, Anne Harrison Webber, of Nashville, Tenn.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family extends sincere appreciation to Laura Thermidor for the compassionate care she provided for India during her illness.



A funeral mass will be held on India's 79th birthday, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11:30 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Naples with committal afterward at Palm Royale Cemetery and Mausoleum. For those not able to attend in person, the livestream link is https://vimeo.com/event/2146795/ca9c187a66. Memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance; 730 15th Street, NW; Fourth Floor; Washington, DC 20005 or online at www.CureMelanoma.org/tribute.



To sign India's guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com



Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home & Crematory Family Owned and Operated Since 1978

