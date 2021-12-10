Fickling, James

ajc logo
11 hours ago

FICKLING, Jr., James C.

James C. Fickling Jr., age 75, of Sparta, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

A visitation will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Peachtree Corner Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, located at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

James was preceded in death by his father James Clovis Fickling; mother, Ruby Aycock Fickling; wife, Frances N. Fickling and sister, Ann Newton Dean.

He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Tracy Parkerson (Tom), Amy Haygood (Jay), Betsy Myers (Bill); brother, Bobby Fickling (Judy); grandchildren, Taylor Parkerson, Jessica Parkerson, Seth Cole (Lindsey), Sage Jenkins, Sawyer Jenkins and great-grandchild, Everett Parkerson.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

770-448-5757.



Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

