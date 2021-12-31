FETZER, Barbara



Barbara Colbert Fetzer, 57, of Loganville, GA, went home to be with Jesus on December 26, 2021 at Abbey Hospice. Barbara was a graduate of Brookwood High School and a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. She loved people, therefore, she touched and changed many lives with her outgoing personality. Barbara is survived by her loving and devoted parents, Robert and Mary Fetzer. Siblings: Bob (Betsy) Fetzer, Anne Walker, and Amy (Kevin) Blizzard. Nieces and nephews: Katie and Alex Fetzer, Caroline Walker, William (Morgan) Walker, Maggie Blizzard (Neil Bock), Cassie (Cole) Eubanks and Ben Blizzard. Loving friend and caretaker: Zana Novack. Wonderful, longtime friend: Daphne Deiner. Also, many close relatives and friends. Services will be at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Lilburn, GA on December 31 at 11:00 AM with Pastor, Dr. Russ Weekley officiating. Visitation from 10:00-10:45 AM at the church. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church or Abbey Hospice, Social Circle, GA.



