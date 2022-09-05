FETTER, Shirley Williams



Shirley Williams Fetter, 91, passed on to her next stage of life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at her home in Decatur Townhouses in Decatur, GA. At the time, I was in the next room with her room monitor on while on Zoom for an HOA board meeting, which could leave some people believing it's true that HOA meetings can bore people to death.



Shirley was born, raised, married, produced 2 children, and divorced in West Palm Beach, FL, before moving to the Atlanta area to find herself and, hopefully, better malls. Both endeavors were successful. Shirley happily settled in Decatur Townhouses with fun, kind, caring, and compassionate friends and neighbors. And they liked dogs!



In Shirley's later years, she had a devoted group of people that loved, and cared for her. Shoutouts to Rachel, Frani, Elaine, Rosie, Allison, JoJo, Nino, Nugzar, Michelle, Bryson, June, Lea, Emily, Sharon, Dan, Michael Mac, JohnnyP, Beth, Richard, Brian, Pamela, Sharyn, and Carla. Not to be left out are her four-footed carers, Pumpkin and Lucy. The Decatur Fire Department sent its best (and best-looking) firefighters to pick Mom up off the floor, twice. I can't thank all of you enough.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Carole, of Decatur and West Palm Beach; her son, Alan, of West Palm Beach. Her sister, Donna Kelly, and her husband, Robert of Asheville. Nieces and nephews from sea to sea also survive. Suzanne Imes of Decatur is her special Forever Friend.



Agape Hospice was mom's medical care team. Every person we encountered with them was caring, compassionate, highly competent, and thorough. For those who would like, donations would be most welcome at Agape Foundation, P.O. Box 801087, Ackworth, GA 30101.



