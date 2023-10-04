FESKO, Donald J.



Donald J. Fesko of Dawsonville Georgia died of natural causes on September 17, 2023. Born in 1943 in Chicopee, MA to John and Mabel Fesko, he attended Chicopee High School. Don was always a star athlete, devoted family member, leader and patriotic American. He was a track team high jumper ranked 3rd in Western Massachusetts, swam freestyle anchoring relay teams on the school's first swim team, setting records unbroken for decades.



Don received a Bachelor of Science degree in business/marketing from the American University in Washington DC. While there, he was active in business clubs, Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and rowed on the school's crew team. Always industrious, he worked part time in both Chicopee and Washington DC to help with school expenses.



After college, Don was accepted as a cadet in the Naval Aviation Flight Training Program in Pensacola, FL where he received his commission as a Naval officer and wings as a Navy pilot. He was assigned to an early warning squadron flying the E-113 from the aircraft carriers WASP and ESSEX with deployments to the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. He also was the maintenance officer in charge of aircraft readiness for the detachment, commanding a staff of 7 officers and 70 enlisted personnel. He helped make history as part of the recovery team for Apollo 7 space capsule, in preparation for NASA's first moon landing.



Following active duty, Don continued to serve his country in the Naval Reserves. He was selected to attend the Naval War College in Newport, RI and served as commanding officer of a reserve unit at Oceana Naval Air Station in Virgina Beach, VA completing his military service of 23 years at rank of Commander with 284 carrier landings.



Don's leadership experience did not end with the military. He returned to American University and earned an MBA in Finance, then began a successful career in purchasing management involving domestic and global markets with Virginia Chemicals, as division purchasing manager for C.R. Bard in Georgia, and as a purchasing manager of Anheuser-Busch Cartersville. He was president of the Georgia Chapter of the National Association of Purchasing Management and Director of National Affairs. He authored the negotiating chapter in the Association's study guide and led major fundraising efforts. He represented Anheuser-Busch as Executive Vice President on the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Counsel, which assists minority and women owned start-up companies. He also led several of the Counsel's fundraisers.



Don believed in giving back to the community. He joined Cobb County's Habitat for Humanity chapter as a volunteer and later became a Site Project Manager and Co-Chairman of Construction and member of the Board of Directors personally supervising 2-3 houses annually as project manager. He played on tennis teams with ALTA and USTA. He was actively involved as an usher in his parish, Holy Family, in Marietta GA.



Around 2004, he moved to Dawsonville, GA on Lake Lanier – fulfilling his dream to own a home on the water – and joined Christ the Redeemer Parish. He retired a few years later to enjoy fishing and relaxing with family and friends. He lived life to its fullest. He was a DIY-er including restoration and repair projects and pushed himself to excellence and inspired his family to do the same – encouraging them to excel in education and careers.



Don's idea of a perfect day would be cheering on his beloved Atlanta Braves with fresh Maine lobster and a good single malt scotch together with his family and friends after having spent the day fishing and swimming off his dock. Don was also the perfect friend and neighbor – always willing to offer a hand or advice to those in need. He loved to read spy novels, study military history and could identify nearly any military plane flying overhead by the sound of its engine.



He leaves behind the love of his life, Donna Schuster. He is survived by niece, Simone Vinocour McKeever, her husband, Kevin, and their son Nathaniel and daughter, Arielle; and by his nephew, Daniel Vinocour, his wife, Kristen, and their daughter, Rachel, and son, Andrew. He also leaves behind dear cousin, Leslie Degan and her husband, John. Don is also survived by cousin, Shirley Danasko.



A visitation will be held on Friday, October 20 from 4 PM – 8 PM at Dahlonega Funeral Home on 20 Gibson Road, Dahlonega GA. An additional visitation will be held Saturday October 21st at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 991 Kilough Church Rd, Dawsonville GA, from 10-10:45 AM. A funeral Mass will follow at the church at 11:00 AM. For those who cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online by accessing the parish website at: https://ctrcc.net/ and clicking on the livestream link.



Don will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.



In his memory, contributions can be made to the Veteran's Association, Tunnels to Towers and Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church



Services in care of Dahlonega Funeral Home, 20 Gibson Road Dahlonega, GA, 30533, 706-864-DOVE (3683), Dahlonegafuneralhome.com.



