FERRIER, Peter David



On November 18, 2023, Peter David Ferrier, age 81, passed away after residing in Michigan, where he was living with his lovely wife, Carol Ferrier. Peter was born on March 11, 1942, to Lillian Robins and Harry Ferrier in Weston-superMare, Somerset, England. In 1957, at the age of 15, Peter enlisted in the Royal Navy, where he was stationed for the majority of his service at Henston Cornwall England. In 1980, on a business trip to St. Paul, MN, while working for 3M, Peter met his beautiful bride, Carol. They were married in February, 1981. He and Carol lived in St. Paul, MN, Norcross, GA while working for a company called Nordson, and in 2007 moved to their retirement home on an island called Callawassie outside of Beaufort, SC. Peter's weekends were spent playing tennis, tending to his award-winning yard, organizing his garage, and most importantly rebuilding his 1969 red convertible Corvette. Peter went on to rebuild a total of three 1969/70 Corvettes. There really wasn't anything he couldn't do. Peter also had a passion for photography and would often win awards for his photos. Peter is survived by his wife, Carol Ferrier; his two children, Adrian Ferrier (wife, Susan) and Nicola Story (partner, Mike MacCann); his two stepchildren, Christian Toebe (wife, Kelly) and Tracy Jacobson; his two brothers and one sister, Trevor and Richard, and Susan Ferrier-Mackay. Also, his grandchildren, Sammy Story (deceased), Anna Toebe, Luke Toebe, Jayden Jacobson, and Brodie Jacobson; and his step-grandchildren, Jordan Carr, Lexie Carr, Justice Sikkema, and Sierra Sikkema. Peter was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Robbins; his father, Harry Ferrier; his brothers, Roger Ferrier and Patrick Ferrier; and his grandson, Samuel Davies Story IV. Private memorial services for Peter will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Peter's name. Share memories with the family at their online Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com. Arrangements by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444, (231) 798-1100.



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