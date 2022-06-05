FERRELL, Sharon L.



Sharon Lynette Ferrell, 57, passed on June 1, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:00 PM, Christ the Lord Church of Atlanta, 3760 Glenwood Rd, Decatur, GA 30032. Visitation, Sunday, June 5, 3-6 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

