FERRELL, Sharon L.
Sharon Lynette Ferrell, 57, passed on June 1, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:00 PM, Christ the Lord Church of Atlanta, 3760 Glenwood Rd, Decatur, GA 30032. Visitation, Sunday, June 5, 3-6 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
