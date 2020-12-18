FERRELL, Martha A.



A Private Service honoring the Life and Legacy of Mrs. Martha Ann Ferrell of Peachtree, Georgia will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia; Pastor Dallas C. Wilson, Officiating. A Public Celebration of Interment and Committal will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens, 2090 Georgia Highway 54 Peachtree City, Georgia. Martha leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Freddie Ferrell; her two daughters, Darlene Miles (Sebastin), and Charnell Chandler-Stanley; son, Johnny Hickson; special daughters, Diana Marshall, Jeslita, Lolita and Keshia Ferrell; grandchildren, Jamika Ferrell, Keilon Carter (Ayaka), Keijuan Carter (Jamila), Jutia Meriweather, Iyonna Bland (Victor), Donte' Stanley, Ananeshia Chandler, Jhadrick Ferrell, Alante Stanley (Adrianne), and J'Ydina Ferrell; great grandchildren, Kiana, Riwan, Keijuan, Jr., Kimora, Caleb, Kemahre, A'zaiah, Messaiah, Keilon Jr., Collin, Ferrell, and Amira; Godgrandchildren, JM, and Jhadasia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

