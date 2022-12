FERRELL, Chester



Chester Ferrell, of Senoia, Georgia, passed November 22, 2022. The funeral service was held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 1 PM at New Hope AME Church, 1401 Al Roberts Road, Senoia, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family request that a donation be made to New Hope AME Church. Roscoe Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc., 770-253-1232.