Ferrell, Allen

1 hour ago

FERRELL, Allen Jack

It is with great sadness that we share Allen Jack Ferrell passed from this earth on Sunday, September 4 at high noon. After suffering a brief illness and irreparable damage to the body, Allen made the brave choice to allow God to take him to heaven. Anyone who knew Allen was familiar with his warm smile and sunny disposition. He always saw the best in the world and did everything possible to leave things better than he found them. After a career in design, he enjoyed painting and a multitude of creative projects. A fiercely devoted family man, Allen cherished his wife of 44 years and his two incredible daughters. In later years, he was blessed to have two wonderful sons-in-law and doted regularly on his five precious grandchildren.

He is survived by his brother, John Ferrell; his wife, Gayle Huntley Ferrell; daughters, Huntleigh Crum and Ashley Statham; sons-in law, John Statham and John Patrick Crum; and his five wonderful grandchildren, Anna Statham, Edward Statham, Emma Statham, Cassidy Crum and McClane Crum.

Services were held Thursday, September 8th at 10:00 AM, at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.

