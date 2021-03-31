FERNÁNDEZ, Gabriela



Gabriela Christina Fernández, age 15 of Decatur, Georgia, was taken to Heaven on March 27, 2021. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 10, 2006 to her loving parents Drs. Felix Gabriel Fernández and Christina Marie Yadao. She was loving sister to her younger brother Christian Felix Fernández. Throughout her life she was a shining light, an extremely intelligent and kind soul. She cared deeply for others and put their needs before her own. She loved to surround herself with family and a close-knit circle of friends who brought much joy to her life. Always a creative soul, she had passion for art, fashion, and dance. She loved to design and sew her own clothes and spent countless hours drawing. She attended The Friends School of Atlanta through 8th grade and most recently Academe of the Oaks. Gabriela is survived by her parents and brother, her loving grandparents Luis and Trinidad Fernández and Petronio and Janet Yadao, Uncle Carlos Fernández (wife Stacy; children Isabela, Carlos Alejandro, Eva, and Leonardo) Uncle Tony Yadao (wife Bevin Cahill; children Charlotte and Caitlin) and Aunt Tamara Yadao in addition to a large extended family and community of friends that loves her dearly. A visitation will be held at a AS Turner and Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 6 to 9 PM. Due to COVID limitations, a funeral Mass of limited attendance will be held on Wednesday, March 31 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. The funeral mass is Wednesday March 31 at 10:30 am and can be streamed at this link: https://www.stmgaparish.org/ In lieu of flowers, the family humbly suggests donating to Jedfoundation.org or katesclub.org in honor of Gabriela. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Locally owned and operated.

