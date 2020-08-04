FERLAAK, Gerald M. "Jerry" Gerald "Jerry" M. Ferlaak of Marietta, GA, passed away at age 79 on July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Rose of Roseville, MN. He is survived by his wife, Maria, his children, Ronald Ferlaak (Maricar), Adriana Blandford and Sue Anderson (Doug), five grandchildren, and brother, John Ferlaak (Karen). Jerry was known as a kind, generous, hard-working, loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. In 2002, he retired from IBM after 41 years, and then spent 15 years volunteering. Jerry was an Eagle Scout, an active member of his tennis team, a devout Catholic and devoted family man. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 1 PM, at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta, GA. It was Jerry's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Transfiguration Church.

