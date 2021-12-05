FERGUSON, Mildred D.



Mrs. Mildred "Lois" Ferguson of College Park, Ga passed on Monday, November 29, 2021. Her final arrangements are entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. Viewing will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 11a.m. - 7p.m. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alfonso Dawson Mortuary Elizabeth Chapel 3000 MLK Jr. Drive Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Motorcade immediately following services to the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery Bethlehem Road Locust Grove, Georgia.

