Ferguson, Ira

FERGUSON III, Ira Alfred



Ira A. Ferguson,lll, of Gainesville, GA, passed away July 28, 2022, after a short illness. Born in Atlanta on February 25,1950, to Ira A. Ferguson, Jr. and Anne Mason Ferguson, he lived a full and eventful life. He grew up in Atlanta, attending Atlanta Public Schools, and the Westminster School, and attended Emory at Oxford, Emory College and several other institutions. He moved to Houston, TX, to begin a career in the oil industry. He worked in the oil production and supply industry, with assignments in Alaska, Bergen, and the Persian Gulf. For a number of years, he lived in Bergen, Norway, many on a wooden boat.



Upon returning to the USA, he went back to school and became a math and science teacher in the Gainesville Public Schools until his retirement.



Ira was an easygoing, quiet individual, who made many dear friends at Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville, and through his various hobbies - hiking, canoeing, discussing world problems, reading, and his main love of sailing and sports car racing.



He is survived by his brother, Charles M. Ferguson, MD (Stacy); his sister, Carol Ferguson Weiss; five nieces and nephews, and six great-nieces and nephews. Little and Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville, are in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to Grace Episcopal Church, or your desired charity.

