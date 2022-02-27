FERGUSON, Frances



April 27, 1927 – February 22, 2022



Frances Antoinette Allen Ferguson of Atlanta died at 94 on February 22, 2022 with her daughter Julie at her side.



Born in Atlanta on April 12, 1927 to Dorothy Daniel and Winston Stiles (Jack) Allen, she grew up in Greenville, GA ("God's Country") with her four sisters Dorothy, Isabelle, Jane and Stiles. Frances Ann graduated from Greenville High School where she was a state champion tennis player. She graduated in 1948 from the University of Georgia where she met her future husband John Alexander Ferguson, Sr. who had his college delayed by his service in World War II. They married in Athens on his graduation date from UGA on June 11, 1949. While waiting for her fiancé John to graduate, Frances Ann taught school for one year in West Point, GA.



From the early Fifties, the couple lived in College Park, GA with their children (Dan, John, Julie and Allen) until 1976 when they moved to Brookwood Hills in Atlanta. While in College Park, Frances Ann taught elementary school in Clayton County and at St. John the Evangelist School in Hapeville. In 1963, she started teaching 7th grade Reading and English at Georgia Military Academy/ Woodward Academy where she remained for twenty-two years until retiring in 1985.



With a generous mix of both discipline and encouragement, Frances Ann loved teaching her students who learned to love her back. She was not afraid to bring that discipline and encouragement home to her own children.



Over the years, Frances Ann watched hundreds of games as her four children, twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren played every sport imaginable. As she would cheer from the stands, she must have knitted acres of sweaters, scarfs, and blankets in a failed attempt to remain calm.



After her retirement, Frances Ann returned to the tennis she loved as a child, playing ALTA and USTA year-round with her teammates at Bitsy Grant and Ansley. Always the competitor, she relished beating those "younger girls" in their 40's and 50's, a few of whom were former students.



As much as she loved her family and her teaching, Frances Ann cherished her lifelong association with the Methodist Church. Her paternal grandfathers included a string of three consecutive Methodist Ministers starting with Eleazar Beverly Allen in 1785, followed by William George Allen and then her grandfather Beverly Pope Allen. Frances Ann was an active member of College Park Methodist for 25 years until she moved to Atlanta in 1976 and transferred her letter to the Northside United Methodist Church. She treasured her friends in The Northside Bible Class and enjoyed her role as a greeter on Sundays.



Her family and friends will miss her beautiful smile, bright blue eyes and the joy she shared with the world.



Frances Ann felt, gratefully knew, and joyfully celebrated every day that her family was her greatest life blessing.



She was predeceased by her parents Winston Stiles Allen and Dorothy Daniel Allen of Greenville, GA.; her husband John Alexander Ferguson, Sr., her son Edward Allen Ferguson of Bethel, CT, her sisters Dorothy Allen Turner of LaGrange, GA., and Isabelle Allen Todd of Greenville, GA. and her niece Emily Turner Smith of Pawleys Island, SC.



She is survived by her sisters: Jane Allen Mitchell of Waynesboro, GA and Stiles Allen Estes of Gay, GA; her children: Daniel S. Ferguson (Jennifer), John A. Ferguson, Jr. (Mina), Julie Sawyer (Christopher Glenn Sawyer) and Maureen Ferguson; her grandchildren: Sarah Ferguson (Brian Chviruk), Ian Ferguson (Anne), Gillian Ferguson (Jake Kean Mayman), J. Alexander Ferguson, III (Kate McNally Ferguson), Joseph Daniel Ferguson (Megan Harney Ferguson), Laura Maria Ferguson (Brian R. Buttrick), Frances Elizabeth Sawyer, C. Glenn Sawyer, Jr., William M. Ferguson (Melissa Ferguson), Brae A. Eddleston (Ricky Eddleston), Jack Ferguson, and Georgia Mae Ferguson; her great grandchildren: Connor Chviruk, Michael Chviruk, Dillion Ferguson, Winona Kean, Gwyneth Ferguson, Charlotte Ferguson, John Ferguson, IV, Thomas Ferguson, Evelyn Grace Ferguson, Noah Allen Ferguson, Mary Rose Ferguson, Molly Mae Ferguson and also very happily Francesca Serra Buttrick born 2-25-22. Amama would be so excited! Also surviving her are many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, fellow teachers, former students, and many friends, all of whom she loved as part of her very important broader family.



We also want to thank the loving staff and all of the remarkable Canterbury Court Community who have been so supportive and attentive in such a kind and effective way to Frances Ann over the last twelve years, and especially these last couple of years. They, and it, have been terrific.



We will celebrate Frances Ann on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Northside Methodist Church at 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, with a reception at the Church to follow. Please join us.



If you wish to offer a contribution in her honor, please select a recipient whose work you treasure or, if you wish, please consider Northside Methodist Church (address above), Auditory-Verbal Center, Inc. (1875 Century Blvd., Suite 200, Atlanta, Ga. 30305), or the John and Frances Ann Ferguson Library Fund at Woodward Academy (Advancement Office, 1662 Rugby Avenue, College Park, GA 30337), each very important to Frances Ann.



