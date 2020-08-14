FERGUSON, Edwina Tidwell Edwina Tidwell Ferguson, born on December 23, 1939, was the daughter of Irene Farren Tidwell and Sidney Harold Tidwell. She passed on August 13, 2020 at age 80. Edwina was born in Macon, Georgia. She graduated from Joseph Clisby Elementary School and attended A. L. Miller High School for Girls. She moved to Athens, Georgia her junior year in high school and graduated from Athens High School in 1958 where she was named Senior Beauty. A graduate of the University of Georgia with an AB degree, majoring in English with a minor in Education, Edwina was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and a sweetheart of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. She graduated from UGA in 1962 and taught high school English grammar in the Commerce, Georgia, school system. On June 3rd, 1962, she was married to Richard Cloud Ferguson (Dick). They had three sons who became her pride and joy. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and, during the years when her children were young, she taught the three year old's Sunday school class with Dr. Raburn Moore. She served on the flower committee for 40 years and loved arranging for special services. Edwina was a member of the Hooper Bible Study Sunday School Class, a member of Circle One, Women of the Church, and served on the Congregational Care Committee. Edwina was President of the Athens Junior Assembly, Secretary of the Heritage Garden Club and a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia, where she was a member of the Athens Town Committee and served two terms as Town Chairman. She served on the Board of Governors and also the Executive Board of the Georgia Society of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. In 2018, she was named to the Roll of Honor, the highest award given in this Society. Edwina was the first Executive Director for the Adult Literacy Program for Athens-Clarke County REAL (Reaching Every Adult Learner) in a fund-raising capacity and a member of Leadership Athens. She served as mentor in the Clarke County school system. Gardening was her hobby and she found great joy in "God's earth." Edwina was involved as a parent at Athens Academy, especially in the Athletic program where her sons Dick, John and Ed participated. She was predeceased by her grandparents, her parents, Irene and Sidney Tidwell, her sister, Sidney Tidwell Milner and her sister-in-law, Jeanne Ferguson Isaacs. She is survived by her husband, Dick and her sons, Dick III and wife, Susan; John and wife, Cindy; and Ed and wife, Shannon; eight grandchildren: Richard, Elizabeth, Ed, Emily, Grace, Lucy, John and Pratt Ferguson; and her sister Stella Tidwell Avret (Bud) and several nieces and nephews. Her family was truly her pride and joy, and she enjoyed participating in her grandchildren's activities. Her faith and courage were an inspiration to all who knew her. Edwina requested that memorials be sent to the Endowment Fund of First Presbyterian Church, Athens, Georgia, and to the Athens Academy Endowment Fund. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 AM, at Oconee Hill Cemetery, with a reception following the service in the Sexton's House at Oconee Hill Cemetery. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

