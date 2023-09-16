FERGUSON, Christine "Chris"



Christine Ferguson, 90, of Marietta, GA, passed away on August 16, 2023, in her home surrounded by family members.



Christine was predeceased by her husband, Robert Ferguson Sr.; and her first born son, Robert Ferguson. She is survived by her brother, Anthony; and her sons, Richard, Christopher, and Scott.



Christine was born in New Jersey and grew up in Connecticut. She moved to Marietta in 1999, a place she loved and where she called home.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to stjude.org or Best Friends Animal Society https://support.bestfriends.org in which Christine felt strongly about.



