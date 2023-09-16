Ferguson, Christine

FERGUSON, Christine "Chris"

Christine Ferguson, 90, of Marietta, GA, passed away on August 16, 2023, in her home surrounded by family members.

Christine was predeceased by her husband, Robert Ferguson Sr.; and her first born son, Robert Ferguson. She is survived by her brother, Anthony; and her sons, Richard, Christopher, and Scott.

Christine was born in New Jersey and grew up in Connecticut. She moved to Marietta in 1999, a place she loved and where she called home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to stjude.org or Best Friends Animal Society https://support.bestfriends.org in which Christine felt strongly about.

