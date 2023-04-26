Ferguson, Carrye

FERGUSON (KIRK), Carrye



Mrs. Carrye Kirk Ferguson, age 95, of Southwest Atlanta, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023, in her Adamsville home, surrounded by her family.



Born in High Point, North Carolina on January 15, 1928 to Fannie and Arthur Kirk, she was the older of two daughters. Mrs. Ferguson attended Mary Potter High School in Oxford, NC. She graduated from North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC, where she earned her BS degree in Library Science and completed her graduate studies at North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro, NC.



She served as a librarian at Walker County schools in Lafayette, GA; Jordan Sellars School, Burlington, NC; Mooresville City Schools, NC; Dekalb County Schools, Lithonia, GA, and Atlanta, GA city schools, where she retired from Hutchinson Elementary school.



Mrs. Ferguson was a sixty-four-year member of Radcliffe Presbyterian Church where she served in numerous capacities including being a past Presbyterian Women's Moderator and Deaconess. She served as the treasurer of one of the Georgia chapters of Retired Teachers as well as a committed member of the Estees Bridge Club.



Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her daughter, Dr. Daphne Ferguson Young of Nashville, TN; her son, Samuel Kirk Ferguson (Deborah) of Douglasville, GA; her three beloved grandchildren, Joseph Young III, Mrs. Samantha Ewing and Mrs. Taylor Benion (Karl); and three great-grandchildren, Xavier Ewing, Karie Benion, and Langston Ewing; and niece, Mrs. Francesca W. Long (Kevin).



Mrs. Ferguson was a loving and committed mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt as well as a dedicated friend. The family would like to thank the Gentiva Hospice nurses, clergy and social worker with special thanks to Nurse Tatianna Brumfield and the caretakers from Healing Heroes.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Fannie and Arthur Kirk; and sister, Mrs. Joretta K. Welch.



The family will receive friends at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc., 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA with visitation on Thursday evening, April 27, 2023, and service in the chapel on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery.

