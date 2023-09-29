FERGUSON, Barbara
Age 82, of Laurel, MS, passed away on September 14, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
FERGUSON, Barbara
Age 82, of Laurel, MS, passed away on September 14, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral