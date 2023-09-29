Obituaries

Ferguson, Barbara

File photo
File photo
Sept 29, 2023

FERGUSON, Barbara

Age 82, of Laurel, MS, passed away on September 14, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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