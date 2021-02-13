FERENCZ, Brett Joseph



Brett Joseph Ferencz, 42, of Senoia passed away on February 11, 2021. He was born on August 15, 1978 in Red Bank, New Jersey to Ken and Marion Ferencz. Brett worked in multimedia and web development and photography. Brett was mostly known for his work as Scotch Trooper. Brett is survived by his wife, Tiffany Ferencz; daughters, Kaija and Aliz; parents, Ken and Marion; sisters, Colleen (Shane) and Beth (Travis); nieces and nephews, Shannon, Tyler, Abby, Sydney, Jack, Jayce, Ellie, Nora, Emmett, Kate, Evie, Micah, Brayden, and Jonah. Brett Ferencz was a man who loved life and always looked from his creative perspective as he viewed God's world and interacted with people. His girls were a priority in all that he did, and the girls influenced the choices he made with his career so that he could maximize his time with them. Many know that he always looked for the humor in situations, even when life was difficult. In the end, he made it clear that he did not lose his battle with cancer. At best, it was a tie. He took the Death Star down with him. He has "fought the good fight, [he] has finished the race, [he] has kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Dogwood Church, Tyrone. The family will receive friends at 10:30 am before the service. Due to Covid, we ask that people consider watching the service online at https://www.dogwood.church/celebrations/ Those attending in person will be required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the girls' future through a GoFundMe for his girls' future: http://gofundme.com/f/brettferencz. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville –



