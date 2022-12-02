ajc logo
Fennel, Elizabeth

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FENNEL (ST. JOHN), Elizabeth "Libby"

Elizabeth St. John Fennel "Libby", age 96, Atlanta, died November 24, 2022. She is survived by her three children, Nancy, Chester "Chip", and David; son-in-law, Francis Jack; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Marvin; former daughter-in-law, Kerrie Heavener; and five grandchildren, Gabriella Marvin and husband, Matthew Scheib, Theodora, Maxwell, Elizabeth and Matthew Marvin.

Born and raised in New York City, she was the daughter of Dr. Fordyce B. St. John, a prominent surgeon, and Jane R. St. John, a surgical nurse who was awarded the Croix de Guerre in World War I. The family spent summers on their farm in West Berne, New York where she developed a love for horses.

After graduating from Bennington College, Libby traveled throughout Europe and upon her return, took a job in scientific research. She married Chester T. Marvin and settled in Bedford, New York where they raised their three children. Passionate about children and education, she founded and ran both a kindergarten and pre-kindergarten program. In her late forties, she earned a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education. Her many hobbies included cooking, crocheting and raising German Shepherds.

Libby and her second husband, Justice Fennel, lived in Boston and summered in Nova Scotia, Canada. They moved to Georgia in 2002, living first in downtown Atlanta, then at Park Springs Senior Living Community in Stone Mountain, and finally, at Canterbury Court, a continuing care retirement community in Buckhead.

Libby was known for her devotion to her children and her love for and affinity with animals. Those who met her were struck by her inner strength, her quiet grace and her no-nonsense approach to life. She impacted countless people. Greatly loved, she will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, 4:00 PM at Canterbury Court, 3750 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30319. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood.

