Fenley, Dean

FENLEY, EdD, Dean Marrin



Dean Fenley, age 83, died December 16, 2020, in Monroe, Georgia. A native of California, he was born in Oakland and was raised in San Jose and in the hills above Milpitas. His father was a rancher who raised fruits and vegetables in the Santa Clara Valley and who instilled in Dean a love of growing things, of tools, and of building homes and other buildings. After serving in the Army, he continued his education at San Jose State College and ultimately at Indiana University for graduate studies. Before finishing his doctorate, he taught English at a high school in California and on Guam. After receiving his doctorate, his professional life focused on medical education and public health at the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO; at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, IL; and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, GA.



In retirement he melded all of these interests with volunteer work in Decatur, GA, participation in the Watkinsville Garden Club, and his favorite, volunteering at Rocky Branch Elementary School in Oconee County, GA, in the Junior Garden Club and the mentoring program. He also gardened and built structures on their property.



Throughout his life he rarely left friends he made behind, and many across the country mourn the loss of his unbridled enthusiasm, creativity, and joy in life. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of Monroe, GA; his children Gareth Fenley (Judy) of Monroe, Gowan Fenley (Beth) of Bryson City, NC, Dylan Fenley of Rochester, IL, Laura Kristine Phillips (Chris) of McDonough, GA, and Amy Celeste Burns (David) of Stone Mountain, GA; along with his grandchildren Charlotte Reese (Scott) of Ringgold, GA, Ashlynn Fenley 14, Jacob Ryan Phillips 17, and Matthew Myles Phillips, age 14.



A celebration of his life will be held once it is safe for his family and many friends to gather. Friends who wish to make a donation in his memory are encouraged to donate to a food bank or other organizations helping families in need during the pandemic.

