Felt, Sally

FELT (TRAVIS), Sally



Sally Travis Felt passed away peacefully on October 13, 2023, in Brevard, North Carolina, surrounded by family and friends. She moved to Brevard in 2022, to be with her daughter, having previously spent a few summers there. She decided to remain after being diagnosed with lung cancer. She was 95 years old.



She was born in Brooklyn, New York, a fact she tried to keep secret from others outside the family for most of her life because she was the quintessential Southern Belle. Sally grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, raising her children in North Miami Beach, Florida, and then moving to Memphis, Tennessee to marry Bill, the love of her life. She originally met Bill while attending Vanderbilt University, where she earned her undergraduate degree and was elected the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity's Sweetheart. Sally lived in Memphis for almost 45 years.



Sally was smart, glamorous and beautiful, witty and fun-loving, with a spicy sense of humor. Known to those closest to her by her nickname, Scarlet, she was devoted to her family, organizing or supporting family gatherings during the holidays, always ensuring everyone could be together. She loved to entertain and eagerly threw parties for any festive occasion. Sally was a lifetime member of Hadassah, and a member of Ahavath Achim Synagogue, while living in Atlanta. She later became a member of Temple Israel in Memphis, where she was active volunteering with the elderly. She was also a docent at the Brooks Museum and enjoyed sharing her love of art with others.



She enjoyed playing card games and excelled at bridge and mah jongg, eager to teach younger women how to play. She even played gin into her final months, still winning a few hands with her younger opponents. Sally also loved to travel. Throughout her lifetime, she visited dozens of countries on every continent, except Antarctica. She most enjoyed traveling with friends and family, and in her later years, she particularly loved taking her children and grandchildren on cruises.



She was predeceased by her parents, Bertha and Robert Travis; and her husband, William "Bill" Felt. She is survived by her children: Josh Zwerner, Janna Zwerner and Jolie (Michael) Kisber; her grandchildren, Cody and Jarron Zwerner, Olya "Cookie" Zwerner, Zachary (Gabby) Kisber, Jordanna (Brandon) Denson, and Gabriel Kisber; and three great-grandchildren, and a host of loving cousins and friends.



A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online at CampJudaea.org or mailed to: Camp Judaea, 1440 Spring Street, NW, Atlanta, GA, 30309, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



