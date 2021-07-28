FELLER, Robert E.



Robert E. "Bob" Feller, 88, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 24, 2021, with his family at his side. Bob was born on August 31, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Ann Feller. He served in the National Guard, attended Perdue University, worked for SCM, 3M, Moore McCormick, and AAL Insurance. He was devoted to his family and served his church as an elder, usher, bible study leader, prayer warrior, and encourager of all. He never met a stranger and left an impression on everyone he met.



Mr. Feller was preceded in death by his parents Ann and Harold Feller, his first wife Joyce Schulenburg Feller, brothers Harry and Gene Feller, stepdaughter Joy Williams. Survivors include his wife Karline Feller, children Micki Andrews, Dorilee Pervorse (Dan), Michael Hardie, Christi Feller Obstbaum, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.



A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Christ the Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4655 Webb Bridge Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Christ the Shepherd Lutheran Church, cts.org. Please join us in paying tribute to Bob by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.

