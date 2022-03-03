FELLER, Karline S.



Dorothy "Karline" Samuelson Feller, 79, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022, with her family at her side. Karline was born on May 30, 1942 in North Henderson, IL. Karline was the second oldest child of a Lutheran pastor, valedictorian of Luther Academy in NE, graduated from Augustana College in IL, and earned a MEd from the University of Georgia. She retired from Georgia Perimeter College in ----. She was actively involved in her church community and many volunteer organizations, loved reading, family history, sewing, thrifting, and being outdoors. She made personal connections with family and friends near and far. Above all, Karline loved Jesus and wanted everyone to know him too. She shared her joy for Him generously with others and lived her life looking forward to heaven. Karline was preceded in death by her husband Bob Feller, daughter Joy Hardie Williams, parents Birdine Peterson Samuelson, Carl Samuelson, Dorothy Lundstrum Samuelson, and brother Wilton Samuelson. Karline is survived by children Michael Hardie, Micki Andrews, Dorilee Pervorse (Dan), Christi Feller Obstbaum, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, siblings Joyce Baker, George Sonray (Karen), and Althea Sondahl (Brad). A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Christ the Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4655 Webb Bridge Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CAYA Reconciliation Ministries, www.cayaministries.com/donate. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com for the Feller family.

