FELDSTEIN, Judy



Judy Feldstein, aged 80, of Atlanta, GA, previously of New City, NY, died Monday, August 9, 2021, following a quick and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ed, her daughter Sue (Roger) Frankel, her sons Dan (Stacey) and Jeff (Beth), her brother David (Bev) Rothenberg, sisters-in-law Marian Lisette Kaplowitz (Paul) and Donna Rothenberg, and her grandchildren Caroline, Sophia, Eliza, Katie, Jack, Hannah, Sam, and Abby. She was preceded in death by her brother Rob Rothenberg.



Judy grew up in Collinsville, IL, and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Brandeis University in Waltham, MA. She taught elementary school for 3 years, ran arts and crafts programs for senior citizens for several years before becoming a real estate broker, a role she filled with her husband Ed for more than 35 years, becoming known as the "spouses who sold houses." Judy had a passion for photography, baking (especially chocolate chip cookies), reading, cats (both real and artistic), all things chocolate, mahjong, volunteer work, and most importantly family and friends.



She was very involved in Jewish life, holding annual Passover Seders for 40-50 people for more than 50 years. She was an active member of Hadassah and ORT. An avid reader and supporter of the arts, Judy volunteered annually at the Book Festival of the Atlanta JCC, and she was a member of several book clubs and an usher for many theatrical venues in the Atlanta area including the Alliance Theatre. She even served as security with Ed at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Judy also was an evaluator for the Suzi Bass Awards, which recognizes excellence in Atlanta's theatre community.



A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 10, and Shiva will be observed Tuesday through Thursday. Information may be found on Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care website.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judy's name to the Ruth and Fred Friedman Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Brandeis University, purplepansies.org for Pancreatic Cancer Research, or bcrf.org for Breast Cancer Research.



Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

