Feldman, Richard

Richard Arthur Feldman, esteemed Attorney and beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother passed away at the age of 93 on March 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Bernard and Ann Feldman on July 1, 1929, in West Palm Beach, FL. Richard was a proud member of the Naval Reserve and graduated Emory Law School in Atlanta, GA. Richard's biggest passion, however, was construction. He built the first contemporary building in Buckhead on Pharr Road with his father, some apartments in Atlanta, as well as some homes in West Palm Beach. Interestingly enough, his law degree was a back-up, but he went on to lead a long, prestigious career as a Corporate Attorney, and practiced law up until just a few months before his passing. Richard was blessed with a large, loving and blended family and is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Feldman; his children, Marty Feldman and his wife, Judy Feldman, Carole Feldman, Julie Roberts and her husband Gary Roberts, Lisa Panella and Stephani Burger; as well as his beloved grandchildren, Jessica Panella, Brian Roberts, Lucy Feldman and Allie Luna. His adored late sister, Penny Commins, awaits him in Heaven. Richard was deeply admired and loved by all who knew him, and will live on in our hearts forever. Please join us in celebrating his life on April 2, 2023, from 2 PM-6 PM, Roswell Historic Hall, 972 Alpharetta St. Roswell, GA.

