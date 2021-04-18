FELDMAN, Gilbert M.



Gilbert M. Feldman, 87, passed peacefully April 4, 2021 in Woodstock, GA. "Gil" will be remembered as a man with a passion for serving others. Gil was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to parents Edith and Harry Feldman. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1956 with a degree in political science. Gil spent his career in federal law enforcement, as a Senior Special Agent for the US Department of the Treasury, based out of Miami, Florida. In retirement, Gil continued to serve his community through volunteer work. After relocating to Georgia, Gil lent his expertise to the Woodstock Police Department, where he served as the liaison for community efforts such as Cherokee TRIAD S.A.L.T., a group that works to improve overall quality of life for Cherokee county seniors. In this role, Gil held seminars for elder abuse awareness and elder fraud. In addition to his work with local law enforcement, Gil served on his homeowner association board, holding the position of president for several years, where he sought to improve the quality of life in his neighborhood. When his wife was undergoing chemo treatments at Kennestone Hospital, Gil would spend his time as a wheelchair service volunteer. If community service was important to Gil, family was even more important. Gil met the love of his life, Myrna, at the University of Cincinnati, and they were married in 1962, celebrating 58 years of marriage in 2020. In addition to his wife Myrna Feldman, Gil is survived by his daughters, Beth Higgins and Edie Dillon, son-in-law Mike Dillon, and grandchildren Joshua Higgins, Katie Dillon and Nick Dillon. Gil will be honored in a celebration of life June 16th, 2020 at 11AM at Lakeside Funeral Home.

