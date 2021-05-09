Featherston, Lael

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688760-01_0_0000688760-01-1_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688760-01_0_0000688760-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">FEATHERSTON (CORZINE), Lael Suther<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Lael Suther Corzine Featherston, 87, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 7, 2021. She was loved and cared for by family and friends throughout her life.<br/><br/>The family would like to thank the Charlotte Hospice and Palliative Care nurses and Matthews Glen Willowbrook Court staff for their loving care. The family would like to invite you to a service on Saturday, May 15 at 4:00 pm. Visitation will follow the service. For those who are unable to attend, please join the family via livestream. The link will be posted on the funeral home website next week.<br/><br/>Lael was born in Concord, North Carolina to Ollie Rosetta Suther and William Jenkins Corzine, Sr. The youngest of six children, Lael enjoyed growing up in a home that was anchored on faith and love. As active members of Epworth United Methodist Church, Lael learned a love for music early serving as the Assistant Organist and serving in the church choir. Additionally, Lael's leadership was evident as she served as the Methodist Youth Fellowship Sub-District President. At Concord High School, Lael enjoyed a variety of activities to include the high school newspaper, drama club, letter girl, band and playing on the basketball team.<br/><br/>In the Fall, 1951, Lael attended Greensboro College, double majoring in Religious Education and Music Education. While attending Greensboro College, she played on the basketball team and tennis team. As Campus Social Activities Director, Lael enjoyed meeting new friends and coordinating fun things for the students to do. As a participant in the Glee Club, Lael learned that she loved to travel to new places to sing. In order to take care of the education expense, Lael worked tirelessly in the Greensboro College dining hall. In her Senior year at Greensboro College, Lael also worked as the Part time Education Director at Bessemer United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC. In the Summer, 1954, Lael was delegate from her hometown church, Epworth United Methodist, to the Eastern Conference Mission Caravan to Europe. The goal of this three month mission trip was to rebuild schools and churches that were damaged as a result of floods. The Methodist students traveled to Austria and Germany to complete their work and additionally enjoyed travel to France, Italy, England, Belgium and Switzerland. The students gave testimonies and led worship services. On this trip, Lael met a fellow named Jack who was serving from his home church, Long Memorial Methodist in Roxboro, NC. Jack and Lael became inseparable and close friends during the 1954 summer trip.<br/><br/>Lael graduated from Greensboro College in May, 1955 and then became the Director of Religious Education at Reidsville United Methodist Church in Reidsville, NC.<br/><br/>On March 9, 1957, Jack and Lael were married at Reidsville United Methodist Church with family and friends in attendance. The newlyweds began their life together in Roxboro, NC and Lael served at Long Memorial United Methodist Church as the Director of Christian Education. After several years, Jack's job change moved the family to Raleigh where their first son, John, Jr. was born. The couple also lived for a short time in Wilson, NC before moving to Durham, NC where the family grew and was completed with the birth of Mark William and Angela Sue. For the next 8 years, the family made many memories on Delaware Avenue and great friends at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church.<br/><br/>In 1967, the Featherston family of five would move to Charlotte, NC and call Tangle Drive their home. Lael directed a Kindergarten at St. Luke's Lutheran on Park Road for several years and taught piano in the home before becoming a Music Specialist in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools for 22 years. Lael's gifts and talents blessed many elementary schoolchildren that gave them 30 minutes weekly to sing, dance and play instruments. One highlight performance was at Freedom Park in Charlotte for the Bicentennial Celebration in 1976 and the children sang patriotic songs. President Gerald Ford came and gave the celebratory message. Lael choreographed and selected special music for the students each year to participate in amazing Christmas and Spring Performances. She carefully planned ways that many students could enjoy participating as singers and instrumentalists. Lael loved her students and enjoyed seeing them outside of music class when they would give her a hug and tell their parents that she was their beloved music teacher. In 1988, Lael worked diligently and received her Masters in Music Education from University of North Carolina at Charlotte.<br/><br/>Lael and Jack loved their neighborhood friends on Tangle Drive and enjoyed entertaining and bridge club in their home. Providence United Methodist Church was an anchor for the family and Lael was an active member of the Chancel Choir for and the United Methodist Women. Lael earned the UMW Award to honor her lengthy service to missions. Charlotte Swim and Racquet Club was a great family place where we enjoyed swimming, tennis and the summer family picnics each year. Lael enjoyed playing on the tennis leagues at Charlotte Swim.<br/><br/>Jack and Lael have been married 64 years. Family times have been the source of great joy for Lael over the years and she loved her family greatly and was overjoyed by the arrival of her six grandchildren: Jack III, Bohler, Bess, Grace, Caroline and Alexis. Lael is predeceased by her mother, Ollie Rosetta Corzine, father, William Jenkins Corzine, Sr, brothers, William Corzine, Jr, Ned Corzine, and sisters, Maggi Lakeson and Iris Corzine. Lael is survived by her husband, Jack, of Matthews, NC, son, John Jr (Jan) of Marietta, GA, son, Mark (Joy) of Mooresville, NC, and daughter, Angela (Nathan) of Murfreesboro, TN and grandchildren. Lael is also survived by her sister, Betty Ruth Harrington of Raleigh, NC.

Memorials can be made Providence United Methodist Church Music Department. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC; 28204 (704) 641-7606.