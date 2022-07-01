ajc logo
Fears, Rosie

FEARS, Rosie

Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Rosie Fears, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Hunter Hill Baptist Church, 166 Edwards St. NW Atlanta, GA 30314. There will be no viewing at the church. A public viewing will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

