FEARS, Rosie



Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Rosie Fears, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Hunter Hill Baptist Church, 166 Edwards St. NW Atlanta, GA 30314. There will be no viewing at the church. A public viewing will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



