Fears, Patricia

FEARS (SELF), Patricia



Patricia "Pat" Self Fears, age 79, was called Home and into the Presence of the Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021. She had fought with Lewy Body Dementia for several years and now she has been renewed. She was the sweetest and kindest person you would ever meet, and she left her footprint on the hearts of her family, many friends and co-workers.



She excelled in her profession as a Nurse and Nurse Anesthetist. She attended Macon Hospital School of Nursing and Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Anesthesia. She had a long and rewarding career at DeKalb General Hospital until her retirement in 2000. The kind and caring spirit that she gave unconditionally to all her patients was exemplified in her personal life as well.



Her love for her family was also a dominate fiber of her being. She lived intensely and loved deeply and always wanted those around her to know who she sought to be and was to the end. She leaves behind her husband, Henry (Buddy) Fears, her sister, Ellen Sprayberry and nephew, Kevin Sprayberry (Stacey James). She is also survived by her step-children, Scott Fears, Douglas (Shelly) Fears, and Leslie (Kelly) Carter and children, Josh (Payton) Carter and their sons, Rollie and Rankin Carter, Justin Carter, Bryan and Ashley Carter as well as many other much-loved relatives.



During the spring and fall of the year you would always find Pat on her patio pulling weeds, tidying up her flower beds and adding fresh straw to protect everything for the next season. She said that it was her way to caring for the delicate flowers she had which would beautifully emerge in their time.



Pat always enjoyed her luncheons and parties with the Red Hat Ladies. The fellowship and love with these beautiful women was something that she always cherished.



A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) either on line at lbda.org/donate or by mail to Lewy Body Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road, Suite 202C, Atlanta, GA 30047 (Phone: 404-935-6444).



Condolences may be expressed online at www.asturner.com A. S. Turner & Sons.

