FEAGIN, Norma



On Friday, February 26, 2021 Norma Lee Wing Feagin of Tucker, GA, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 72 after a long battle with cancer.



Norma was born on May 13, 1948 in Hendersonville, NC to Virginia Lee (Stapleton) and George Fox Wing III. She attended college at Gulfpark and Converse, where she studied psychology. She was married to Steven J. Feagin, with whom she had seven sons. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta where she was active in Haiti Mission. She helped establish now long-running school lunch and safe water programs.



Norma was preceded in death by her father (George Fox Wing III), mother (Virginia), stepfather (Ray Williams), and brother (George Fox Wing IV). She is survived by her husband (Dr. Steven J Feagin), seven sons: Chris (Nichole), Ryan (Julie), Kevin (Paige), Ian (Jennifer), Toby (Jenny), Trevor (Vanessa), and Dustin (Nikkie), nine grandchildren (Patrick, Elizabeth, William, Barrett, Laurel, Malloy, Miles, Lucy, and Evelyn), as well as several other beloved family members.



Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and her wish for those she loves to stay healthy, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.



