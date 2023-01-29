FAWCETT, Russell Eugene



Russell Eugene Fawcett, 98 years of age, passed away peacefully with his family present on January 14, 2023. He was born December 16, 1924, in Kokomo, Indiana in the family farmhouse to Levi Thern Fawcett and Marvel Joan Shaffer. He grew up on the family farm and attended Clay Township High School in Miami County Indiana. Russell graduated High School in 1942 and at the age of 18 was inducted into the United States Army on March 18, 1943.



He reported to Fort Leonard Missouri for basic training. After basic he became part of the newly activated 75th infantry division and was assigned to field artillery where he soon became a gunner on the 105 mm Howitzer. Russell took leave before reporting to his next duty station to return to Kokomo and marry Betty Jo Isenogle on October 12, 1943. Betty would be his wife for 59 years and has preceeded him in death.



Russell was stationed at camp Breckenridge, Kentucky. In 1944 he volunteered to become a paratrooper. He joined the 75th division and went to Fort Benning, Georgia for 4 weeks of paratrooper training. The training entailed field artillery pieces and ammunition that would be drop from planes along with the airborne soldiers to be assembled upon landing. Upon completion of training, his division was sent to Fort Ord California to be loaded upon a ship bound for New Guinea. Shortly after arrival and with New Guinea being secured by the allies, Russell and the other paratroopers from his division were then ordered to Luzon Philippines arriving on January 16, 1945. He was assigned as gunner to the 674th parachute field artillery battalion in support of the infantry as it moved into Manila. After Manila was secured, the unit moved South and cleared many strong Japanese positions South of Luzon. In May 1945, the division was taken to Okinawa to prepare for the invasion of Japan. While in Okinawa the atom bombs were deployed, and Japan surrendered. Russell was assigned to the occupation of Japan. His unit landed in Japan before the Armistice was signed. He spent six months in Japan and on February 13, 1946, he was honorably discharged from the United States Army.



Russell returned to Kokomo where his wife was waiting. He went to work at the SS Kresge Company at their dime store on the square in Kokomo and entered their management training program. During his 42 years with Kresge he lived and worked in Terre Haute, Indiana, Lansing, Michigan, East Lansing, Michigan, Hammond, Indiana, Dearborn, Michigan, Kent, Ohio, Upper Arlington, Ohio, South Bend, Indiana, Jackson, Michigan, Sacramento, California, Dunwoody, Georgia, Troy, Michigan, Tokyo, Japan, and finally Taipei, Taiwan after which he returned to Roswell to retire in August 1988. During his career with Kresge and subsequently K-Mart he was an assistant manager, manager, district manager, regional manager, Distribution warehouse manager, national buyer and Head of Hard Lines purchasing for the far east. In addition to his professional career, Russell served as president of the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, President of the Georgia Hunter and Jumpers Society and was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars ("VFW") and 11th Airborne Division Association.



Upon his retirement in 1988, Russell began his "2nd career" as an active volunteer in the Roswell and greater N. Fulton area, spending much of his free time in service to Roswell Presbyterian Church, which he considered a second home and a place where he developed many loving friendships. During his 30 plus year membership at RPC, Russell was a church Elder serving on numerous church committees, and well into his 80's he joined in church mission trips to Guatemala, Israel, and Kenya. However, Russell's greatest joy of serving at RPC was likely working in the church kitchen with his many dear friends and the resulting fellowship of Wednesday night supper. Russell was also very proud to have helped to serve communion on Christmas Eve for nearly 30 consecutive years.



Besides spending time at church and with his family, Russell was an avid sports fan and loved to watch and cheer for the UGA Bulldogs, Braves and Falcons and even during his final days he made the effort to watch UGA in the Peach Bowl and National Championship game.



Russell is preceeded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter, Alicia Fawcett; and daughter-in-law, Linda Fawcett



Russell is survived by his son, Gregory Fawcett, Sr. (Cornelius, NC); grandchildren, Gregory Fawcett, II (Melissa) of Davidson, NC, Vanessa Noe (John) of Huntersville, NC, Ashley Mullen (Stephen) of Cornelius, NC, Russell Fuller (Jasmine) of Kennesaw, GA; 10 great-grandchildren (4 boys and 6 girls) ranging in age from 9 to 24 years old; and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please consider making a donation to the Roswell Presbyterian Church. Instructions for making a donation can be found on their website www.Roswellpres.org.

