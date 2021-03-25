FAWCETT (COOK), Emily



Emily Cook Fawcett, 87, of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, March 21. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 27, at Oak Grove Cemetery, McRae.



A native of McRae, Mrs. Fawcett was the daughter of the late John M. and Katherine Perkinson Cook. A homemaker, she was a member of Northside United Methodist Church. Very active in garden clubs, Mrs. Fawcett was a past President of Fulton Federation of Garden Clubs.



Survivors include her son, John K. (Beth) Fawcett of Mableton; brother, Travis (Barbara) Cook of McRae; grandchildren, Will (Carter) Fawcett, Mary Katherine (Matt) Theodoras and Bailey Fawcett; and great-grandchildren, Jack Fawcett, Wesley Fawcett, Daniel Fawcett, Emily Fawcett and Liza Ann Theodoras.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.vaughnfh.com.



Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae has charge of arrangements.

