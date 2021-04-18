FAWCETT, Alicia



The family of Alicia Lurene Fawcett announces her peaceful passing on April 12, 2021 of heart related issues. Born July 8, 1956 in Lansing, MI to Russell Eugene Fawcett of Roswell, GA and Betty Jo Fawcett. Her mother preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Russell Fuller of Kennesaw and Stepson David Fuller of Canton. Her husband Mike Fuller preceded her in death in 2002. She is also survived by her brother Gregory Fawcett of Cornelius, NC, two nieces and a nephew, eleven great-nieces and nephews. Alicia was an avid horsewoman as a young woman, competing in hunter/jumpers throughout the southeast through the college level and was a great lover of all animals, especially her beloved cats. She was a proud graduate of The University of Georgia School of Agriculture and held a master's degree in same, also from the University of Georgia. She was an employee of Target at the time of her passing. She was an ardent reader, always surrounded by her books. She was an avid nature lover and advocate. The "Celebration of Life" service will be held at the Roswell Presbyterian Church main sanctuary on Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Roswell Presbyterian Church Missions Ministry or the Humane Society of your choice in her honor.



