FAVORS, Mildred Hunter



Homegoing Services for Mildred Hunter Favors will be on Saturday, January 7, 2023, 1:00 PM at Faith Deliverance Christian Church, 2018 Lake Harbin Rd., Morrow, GA 30260. A Public Viewing will be on Friday, January 6, 2023, between the hours of 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM.