Favors, Kesi

1 hour ago

Celebration of Life Service for Kesi Lashawn Favors will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Rev. Tremayne Rucker, Eulogist. Live Streaming available at williewatkins.com Interment; Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 from 2-6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

