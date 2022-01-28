FAVORS, Kesi



Celebration of Life Service for Kesi Lashawn Favors will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Rev. Tremayne Rucker, Eulogist. Live Streaming available at williewatkins.com Interment; Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 from 2-6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



