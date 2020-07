FAVORS, Betty J. Ms. Betty J. Favors, 69, of Southwest Atlanta, passed Monday, July 20, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 11:00 am, Graveside at Lincoln Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that all attendees wear masks, Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr, 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com