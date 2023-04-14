FAULKENBERRY, Albert



Albert Rand Faulkenberry, age 48, died April 5, 2023, at Emory Hospital Atlanta, Georgia. Son of Paul Ivan Faulkenberry and Lorene Wittmus Faulkenberry; husband to Claudia Lawson Faulkenberry; and father to Julianna and Lila.



Rand was born February 2, 1975, in Philadelphia, PA. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia with his parents and sister when he was 5. The family joined the Druid Hills Golf Club, where he learned to swim and play tennis. The friendships he formed at that time were like no other and continued into adulthood. In 1993, he was awarded the Martha Elizabeth Correll Tennis scholarship.



He attended Children's School in Atlanta, moving to Woodward Academy for his middle and high school years. He graduated there in 1993, with letters earned in both tennis and swimming. Rand had a love for art at an early age. He won a state competition for piano composition while in grammar school entitled "Running in the Rain." Also, a first place in jewelry from the Piedmont Art Festival while in high school. He pursued his love for art while attending Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York. While there he helped found the campus entertainment group Pure Energy—the only club not requiring financing from the college. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in art in 1997. After graduating, as a starving artist living in Brooklyn, NY, he focused on production work. His efforts included working on Bob the Builder and The Lion King. To supplement his income, he began bartending and found his real talent. Rand returned to Atlanta in 2005. He worked bartending and managing in Virginia Highlands at Murphy's and The Cavern. In 2008, he became an owner of Maggie's Bar and Grill in Toco Hills Shopping Center. Here Rand truly shined. He had a special way with people. In 2013, he went into the restaurant business at Shorty's in Tucker, GA.



There will be a Wake for Rand on April 19, 2023, beginning at 6 PM at Maggie's Neighborhood Bar and Grill, 2937 N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. GA 30309 or www.sheperd.org. Shepherd Center did a wonderful job for Rand when he was there.



