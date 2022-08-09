FASO, Paul LeoAge 77, passed away on July 18, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Celebration of his life TBA.Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksInaugural ‘Demaryius Thomas Day’ brings Peyton Manning to Georgia Tech8h agoRemoval of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints14h agoObservations from Georgia Tech’s second preseason practice404 Festival postponed a week after Music Midtown, doesn’t cite reason6h ago404 Festival postponed a week after Music Midtown, doesn’t cite reason6h agoJudge could soon decide temporary fate of new Georgia abortion law6h agoThe LatestCampbell, DouglasNichols, LeighBrown, NancyFeaturedCredit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.comGeorgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school20h agoGeorgia election security chief splits time with second state jobHow Georgia’s new mental health law works