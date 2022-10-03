FASICK, Bryan James "B.B."



Bryan James Fasick, fondly known as "B.B.," passed away on September 28, 2022 at the age of 59. He resided in Canton, GA . He was born on December 1, 1962 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He moved to Marietta, GA when he was 12 years old and made Georgia his home. A graduate of Walton High School, Bryan went on to receive a Bachelor degree in Marketing from the University of Georgia.



In his spare time, he enjoyed sharing adventures with his wife of 33 years, Teresa Chumley Fasick. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed jet skiing, hiking and he was an avid and faithful Bulldog fan.



Bryan "B.B" is survived by his devoted wife, Teresa and large loving family including many nieces and nephews. Those who loved him the most, called him B.B.



The family will receive guests between the hours of 5 and 8 PM on Monday evening, October 3 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held 2 PM Tuesday, October 4 at HM PATTERSON AND SON CANTON HILL CHAPEL, interment will follow the service, Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggest donations in Bryan's name to Samaritan's Purse by visiting, www.samaritanspurse.org. Condolences may be posted online at www.HMPATTERSONCANTONHILL.com



