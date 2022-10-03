ajc logo
X

Fasick, Bryan

Obituaries
15 hours ago

FASICK, Bryan James "B.B."

Bryan James Fasick, fondly known as "B.B.," passed away on September 28, 2022 at the age of 59. He resided in Canton, GA . He was born on December 1, 1962 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He moved to Marietta, GA when he was 12 years old and made Georgia his home. A graduate of Walton High School, Bryan went on to receive a Bachelor degree in Marketing from the University of Georgia.

In his spare time, he enjoyed sharing adventures with his wife of 33 years, Teresa Chumley Fasick. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed jet skiing, hiking and he was an avid and faithful Bulldog fan.

Bryan "B.B" is survived by his devoted wife, Teresa and large loving family including many nieces and nephews. Those who loved him the most, called him B.B.

The family will receive guests between the hours of 5 and 8 PM on Monday evening, October 3 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held 2 PM Tuesday, October 4 at HM PATTERSON AND SON CANTON HILL CHAPEL, interment will follow the service, Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggest donations in Bryan's name to Samaritan's Purse by visiting, www.samaritanspurse.org. Condolences may be posted online at www.HMPATTERSONCANTONHILL.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel

1157 Old Canton Road Ne

Marietta, GA

30068

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/marietta-ga/hm-patterson-son-canton-hill-chapel/4945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: They’re the Braves. They can do anything5h ago

Medical marijuana business begins in Georgia amid court challenges
2h ago

Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
2h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

The Jolt: Fair Fight court defeat rocks Kemp-Abrams rematch
8h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

The Jolt: Fair Fight court defeat rocks Kemp-Abrams rematch
8h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

How bookmakers, algorithms see Georgia Tech-Duke
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Davis, James
15h ago
Singer, James
15h ago
Harp, Jacqueline
15h ago
Featured

Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
7h ago
Where the candidates for Georgia governor stand on the issues
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top