FASER, Helen



Helen Callahan Faser, passed peacefully on July 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Fredrick Faser. Visitation to be at H.M. Patterson Sandy Springs Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with recitation of the rosary at 7:30 PM. Funeral Mass, 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with a reception immediately following at the Church. A private burial service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park. Donations in honor of Helen Faser can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church.



