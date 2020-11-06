Farrnsworth, Glenn

FARNSWORTH, Glenn Lewis



Glenn Lewis Farnsworth, Major USAF Ret. After 90 years of a life well lived, Glenn Farnsworth slipped away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at his home in Acworth, Georgia surrounded by his family, where he was a resident for over 40 years. Glenn served over 26 years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He served three combat tours including in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and then later as a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot with over 116 combat missions in Vietnam. Glenn was a command pilot with over 4000 flying hours in a variety of fighter aircraft. He was a highly decorated Fighter Pilot and the recipient of the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and numerous air medals. He was born January 16, 1930 in Parkersburg, West Virginia and lived there until high school. The family moved to Pullman, Washington where he graduated from high school. He is an alumnus of Washington State University and Emory Riddle University. He was drafted into the Army in 1951 during the Korean War and fought in the 45th Infantry Division at Chorwon Valley where he defended T-Bone Hill for over 36 hours. After being honorably discharged in 1953, he then was accepted into the Aviation Cadet Program in 1956 and began his pilot training receiving his regular commission a year later. His first assignment was to the 492nd TFS, Chaumont, France flying the F-100D/F. He had subsequent assignments to RAF Lakenheath, England, George AFB, CA, and Homestead AFB, FL., during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1963, he volunteered to be one of the first pilots for the F-100 Wild Weasel program and afterward, was assigned to Korat, Thailand where he deliberately drew anti-aircraft fire to identify and destroy North Vietnamese defenses. For one such mission on 17 April, 1966, he was awarded the Silver Star, when he led a 4-ship of aircraft to destroy a surface-to-air-missile (SAM) threat, SA-2 site, successfully with no loss of life or aircraft. He returned to Homestead AFB, FL and then was assigned to Luke AFB as an instructor pilot. He had a second tour in Vietnam, where he was assigned to 531st TFS, Bien Hoa Air Base, South Vietnam where he flew over 60 combat missions in the F-100 D/F Ramrods. His other assignments included Shaw AFB, SC, Dobbins AFB, GA, and a second tour at RAF Lakenheath, England, where he was assigned as Wing Chief of Safety. Glenn was a member of Super Sabre Society, Society of Wild Weasels, and Sons of the American Revolution, Captain John Collins Chapter. He was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Iris Young, father, Walton Darrell Farnsworth, brother, Paul Eugene Farnsworth, and son, Gary Lewis Farnsworth. Maj Glenn Farnsworth is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Dr. Beverly Jayne Farnsworth of Acworth, Georgia; his daughter, Colonel (USAF, Retired) Gay Marie McGillis, and son-in-law Maj (USMC, Retired) David Bernard McGillis of Vista, California; his sister, Carol McCracken of Denver, Colorado, his grandsons, Jacob Matthew Hanson of Santa Barbara, California; Senior Airman Christopher Lee Hanson (Hailey), of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Jesus Acuña (Taideris) and great-grandson Ian Lewis Acuña of Anchorage, Alaska; granddaughter, Heather Nicole McGillis of Los Angeles, California; and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn will be buried with full military honors at a graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington D.C. in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to WellStar Foundation (Hospice) https://www.wellstar.org/foundation/pages/give-to-hospice.aspx or American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html

