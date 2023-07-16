FARRIS, Evan Borg



Evan Borg Farris, of Atlanta and Roswell, died July 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Carl Farris; and is survived by his mother, Peggy Borg Farris; brother, M. G. Farris; sister-in-law, Lelanie Morrison Farris; and nephew, Julian Carl Farris. Survived also by his aunts and uncles, Lamar and Marjeane (Borg) Frazier, Walter and Janet (Farris) Boden, William Derrick Farris, Glenn and Susan Farris and Judith Borg "Gini" Steele; and numerous loving cousins. Evan is also survived by his housemates of twenty years, Matthew McWhorter, John David, and Kenneth Whidby, their families; and his wonderful InCommunity residential staff, William Kwamina, Chigozie Anum, Duncan Ngari, Christine Anderson, Shantrell Walker, little Emma; and his special friend, David Goff. He attended the Unlimited Possibilities Center day program, where he had many friends.



Evan was an Exceptional Education graduate of Centennial High School, and was an advocate of change for special education programming within Fulton County Schools and the State of Georgia. His travels included New York City, Tennessee, various beaches in Florida, numerous trips to Disney World and Lake Burton. He was a member in long standing of the Noah's Ark Sunday School Class at Roswell United Methodist Church, a Special Olympic track athletic and bowler, and was an outstanding player for the Miracle League Softball Team, founded by John McLaughlin. Evan was recognized by the Secretary of State of Georgia for his contribution to the successful competition of 150,000 American Flags while attending the North Fulton Training Center and received the Principal's Humanitarian Award from Holcomb Bridge Middle School. He was noted for his outstanding Halloween costumes and parties. Evan had a wonderful enriched life, he loved, and was loved by his family and loved growing up beside his big brother. He was loved and accepted by his neighbors, staff, peers, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. We are all better people because Evan came into our lives. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Evan's name to InCommunity of Georgia through their website www.incommunityga.org or to the Noah's Ark Class at Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075.



The family will receive friends, Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10 o'clock followed by a memorial service at 11 o'clock at Roswell United Methodist Church.





