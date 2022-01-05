FARRELL, Kevin James



Kevin James Farrell age 81 of Decatur, GA passed away peacefully on January 2, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born October 3, 1940 in New York City.



Dr. Farrell was the Burn Unit Director at Lehigh Valley Hospital and renowned trauma and burn surgeon, he focused on providing wholesome and compassionate care for the "sickest of the sick," ending his surgical career at Emory University School of Medicine based at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA.



With a characteristically optimistic outlook, an unsatiable yearn for knowledge, a loyalty and a dedication beyond himself, he considered himself a true advocate for his patients, family, and dearest friends.



A recipient of numerous awards for compelling and compassionate patient care, author of many influential publications, and role-model to younger surgical physicians, he was also a lifelong family man and a loyally dedicated Braves baseball fan.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dr. Minh Nguyen, his daughter, Dr. Annie Farrell, his son, Mr. Jeffrey Farrell, his son in law Mr. Andrew Kupka, and his two grandchildren, Judas and Shea Kight-Farrell.



Dr. Farrell was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be said Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at 11AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 6-8PM at the funeral home. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

