Farrell, James

FARRELL, James

Age 59 of Temple passed away on February 4, 2022. Service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00PM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. 770-489-6751.

