FARRELL, James
Age 59 of Temple passed away on February 4, 2022. Service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00PM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. 770-489-6751.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Douglasville, GA
30134
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
